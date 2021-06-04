STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel signs two-year contract extension

The German's deal will keep him in charge of the Premier League club through June 2024, after being hired in late January on an 18-month contract to replace the fired Frank Lampard.

Chelsea's German coach Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was given a two-year contract extension Friday after leading the club to the Champions League title.

The 47-year-old Tuchel, fired in December by Paris Saint-Germain, led Chelsea to a 1-0 victory over Manchester City last Saturday in the Champions League final.

“I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal,” Tuchel said. “I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family. There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation.”

Chelsea had already secured a spot in next season's Champions League by finishing fourth in the Premier League. The west London club also reached the final of the FA Cup, losing to Leicester 1-0.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said Tuchel “slotted in seamlessly” upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

“Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial," Granovskaia said, "and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea.”

