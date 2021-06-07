STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Brazilian soccer chief suspended in Brazil for alleged sexual harassment

The suspension could be further extended as the committee investigates the accusation.

Published: 07th June 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

SAO PAOLO: Brazilian soccer confederation president Rogério Caboclo was suspended for 30 days after an accusation of sexual harassment against him emerged.

The CBF said in a statement on Sunday it had received the ethics committee's decision to "temporarily suspend" Caboclo.

The suspension could be further extended as the committee investigates the accusation.

Caboclo denies any wrongdoing.

He was formally accused by a former staffer on Friday, according to website Globo Esporte.

On Saturday his lawyers said Caboclo would prove his innocence in a case they did not detail.

Caboclo has been an organizer of the troubled Copa America tournament that starts in Brazil on June 13.

For now, 82-year-old Antônio Carlos Nunes de Lima will take over as interim president.

Nunes also held the position between 2017 and 2019 after Caboclo's predecessor, Marco Polo Del Nero, was banned by FIFA for corruption.

The 48-year-old Caboclo was elected in 2019 for a four-year term and helped to persuade Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, to controversially hold the upcoming Copa America in Brazil after the tournament was pulled from Colombia and Argentina.

More than 470,000 Brazilians have died so far from the coronavirus and analysts expect another wave of the virus to hit Brazil by late June.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rogério Caboclo CBF exual harassment
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp