Netherlands cruise past Georgia 3-0 ahead of Euro return

Frank de Boer's Dutch team will be aiming to make a big impression at their first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup and play all their Group C matches with Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia

Published: 07th June 2021 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum, center, and Georgia's Lasha Dvali, right, vie for the ball during the friendly soccer match between The Netherlands and Georgia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: The Netherlands completed their Euro 2020 preparations on Sunday with a 3-0 over Georgia which showed why they are tipped to go deep in this summer's delayed tournament.

Frank de Boer's Dutch team will be aiming to make a big impression at their first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup and play all their Group C matches with Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia in Amsterdam.

They took the lead in the 10th minute through a Memphis Depay penalty and the Lyon forward was unlucky not to double his tally six minutes later, with Giorgi Loria pulling off a marvellous save to deny him.

Loria made another magnificent stop just before the break, tipping away Frenkie de Jong's long-range drive which was arrowing into his top right-hand corner.

Wout Weghorst did make it two 11 minutes after the restart when he collected impressive Depay's well-time through ball and lashed home from close range.

Loria continued his superb display between the sticks with another great save from Depay's drilled effort from the edge of the area, but couldn't stop Ryan Gravenberch from adding a third with 14 minutes left.

The 35-year-old had again denied Depay, this time from close range, but Ajax teenager Gravenberch followed up to nod home and complete the victory.

Denmark, who are dark horses for the Euro, also go into the tournament on a high after seeing off Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in Brondby.

Goals from Martin Braithwaite and Andreas Cornelius were enough for Kasper Hjulmand's side to grab the win ahead of their opening fixture with Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.

In Group B, they will also face Russia and Belgium, who play 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia later on Sunday.

Austria drew 0-0 with Slovakia while Scotland scraped a 1-0 win over 10-man Luxembourg ahead of their first major international tournament appearance for 23 years.

