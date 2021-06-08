STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Euro 2020: Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek ruled out due to injur

No details were given about the injury by the Dutch football association KNVB. Frank de Boer, the head coach of the Dutch team, will not be calling up a replacement for the Euro 2020.

Donny van de Beek

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek . (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

AMSTERDAM: Netherlands and Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of this summer's European Championships due to injury.

"Donny van de Beek misses EURO 2020 Van de Beek has to let the European Championship pass by. The midfielder is struggling with an injury. As a result, he is not available in time for EURO 2020. Frank de Boer will not call a replacement for Van de Beek. Get well soon, Donny!," tweeted OnsOranje.

Van de Beek, who was signed by Manchester United from Ajax last summer, made just four Premier League starts in a frustrating first season in England.

Earlier, the Netherlands lifted their spirits ahead of the UEFA European Football Championship with a morale-boosting 3-0 warm-up win over Georgia. Their convincing performance in their final international friendly match before the Euros served to silence at least some of the critics of Frank de Boer's choice in favor of a 5-3-2 system.

Euro 2020 kicks off for the Netherlands against Ukraine on June 13, followed by Group C fixtures against Austria on June 17 and North Macedonia on June 21. The venue for all matches: the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. 

