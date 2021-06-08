STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spain line up Euro reserves in case of Covid outbreak ahead of tournament

Sergio Busquets left the team's pre-Euro 2020 training camp on Sunday, while the rest of the squad tested negative after their friendly draw with Portugal in Madrid at the weekend.

Published: 08th June 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's head coach Luis Enrique, centre, watches the play during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Portugal at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Spain coach Luis Enrique called in five players on stand-by on Monday so as to be ready in case the Covid-19 positive captain Sergio Busquets returned proves to be the first of many.

"The players are getting daily tests right now," the Spanish federation said.

"The entire delegation and all the players returned negative tests," the federation said of Monday's round of testing.

Enrique drafted in Leeds striker Rodrigo Moreno, midfielders Pablo Fornals of West Ham and Carlos Soler of Valencia plus Brais Mendez of Celta Vigo.

It was later communicated that Villarreal utility player Raul Albiol had also been called up as a reserve.

They will train away from the rest of the players and at different times.

Spain continue their warm up for the Euros with a match against Lithuania on Tuesday.

Their first Euro 2020 match is against Sweden on June 14 and Enrique has until Saturday to make changes to his squad ahead of their opening fixture in Seville.

