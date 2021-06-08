STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

US defender Mark McKenzie targeted with online racial abuse

"The amount of racial abuse and personal attacks on myself and family from 'supporters' and 'non supporters' just ain't it," McKenzie wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Published: 08th June 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

DENVER: United States defender Mark McKenzie was subjected to racial abuse on social media following his team's 3-2 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final.

"The amount of racial abuse and personal attacks on myself and family from 'supporters' and 'non supporters' just ain't it," McKenzie, who is Black, wrote on his Instagram Stories late Monday.

The posting included an example of the abuse.

The 22-year-old McKenzie, who plays for Genk in Belgium, had a giveaway Sunday night that led to Jesús Corona's goal for Mexico after only 63 seconds and was whistled for a handball in the 119th minute.

Ethan Horvath then saved the penalty to preserve the win.

McKenzie joined Genk from the MLS' Philadelphia Union in January.

Sunday's match in Denver was paused for about three minutes in second-half stoppage time because of discriminatory fan chants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
racial abuse social media
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp