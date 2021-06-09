Euro warm-ups: Spain's young debutants beat Lithuania 4-0, France wins 3-0

By PTI

LONDON: Spain's group of young debutants beat Lithuania 4-0 in a warm-up match for the European Championship.

The Spain team was made up of players from the under-21 squad, as well as its coach, after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19.

From the 20 players called up for the match, 19 had never played for the senior national team.

The friendly counted as a first-team match, with players getting caps and an official debut for coach Luis de la Fuente with the main squad.

De la Fuente named 10 debutants plus Bryan Gil in the starting lineup.

The last time Spain had 10 debutants for a senior international was in 1941, against Portugal, after the team had not played since Spain's Civil War broke out in 1936.

Valencia defender Hugo Guillamón got Spain off to the perfect start in the third minute and Brahim Díaz doubled its lead in the 24th before Abel Ruiz had a penalty saved by Lithuania goalkeeper Tomas vedkauskas.

Juan Miranda curled in a free kick nine minutes into the second half and fellow substitute Javi Puado capped a great night for the youngsters in the 73rd.

Euro 2020 starts Friday.

Spain will play its first game on Monday against Sweden in Seville.

Luis Enrique has until Saturday to make changes to his squad because of injuries or COVID-19.