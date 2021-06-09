STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Euro warm-ups: Spain's young debutants beat Lithuania 4-0, France wins 3-0

The Spain team was made up of players from the under-21 squad, as well as its coach, after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 09th June 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Spain players celebrate after scoring the third goal during the international friendly soccer match against Lithuania. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Spain's group of young debutants beat Lithuania 4-0 in a warm-up match for the European Championship.

The Spain team was made up of players from the under-21 squad, as well as its coach, after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19.

From the 20 players called up for the match, 19 had never played for the senior national team.

The friendly counted as a first-team match, with players getting caps and an official debut for coach Luis de la Fuente with the main squad.

De la Fuente named 10 debutants plus Bryan Gil in the starting lineup.

The last time Spain had 10 debutants for a senior international was in 1941, against Portugal, after the team had not played since Spain's Civil War broke out in 1936.

Valencia defender Hugo Guillamón got Spain off to the perfect start in the third minute and Brahim Díaz doubled its lead in the 24th before Abel Ruiz had a penalty saved by Lithuania goalkeeper Tomas vedkauskas.

Juan Miranda curled in a free kick nine minutes into the second half and fellow substitute Javi Puado capped a great night for the youngsters in the 73rd.

Euro 2020 starts Friday.

Spain will play its first game on Monday against Sweden in Seville.

Luis Enrique has until Saturday to make changes to his squad because of injuries or COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Euro Euro 2020 De la Fuente Bryan Gil
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp