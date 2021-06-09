STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Phil Foden revels in 'Gazza' comparisons with bleached Euros hair

Paul Gascoigne sported the same hairdo when he lit up the Euros as an enigmatic midfielder in a previous generation.

Published: 09th June 2021 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

England's Phil Foden attempts to control the ball during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between England and San Marino. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BURTON-ON-TRENT: Arriving at England's base for the European Championship with his hair bleached platinum blond, Phil Foden knew the comparisons he would be inviting, and he reveled in them.

Especially when accompanying an online photo of his new look with the message "Euro 96 vibes." Paul Gascoigne sported the same hairdo when he lit up the Euros as an enigmatic midfielder in a previous generation.

"He's a great player so I don't mind that (comparison) at all," said the 21-year-old Foden, tapping into nostalgia for "Gazza" and Co. that is swelling as England prepares for what is largely a home tournament.

"I've had the same haircut for what seems like ages now so I thought I'd just try something new," the Manchester City midfielder explained Tuesday at the team's St. George's Park base in central England.

"I woke up this morning with a lot of comparisons to Gazza and Eminem."

The goal Gascoigne scored at Euro '96 was one of his most audacious and memorable.

A pass was collected from the left without stopping after bursting from midfield.

He then flicked the ball over the head of a defender with one foot and, as his bamboozled opponent slipped to the ground, volleyed into the net with the other.

Just like then, England will again be playing neighbor Scotland in the group stage at Wembley Stadium for this tournament.

"I remember watching highlights on the TV of Gazza, an unbelievable player," Foden said.

"The nation knows what he means to the country and what he did, so it won't be too bad if I try to bring a bit of Gazza on to the pitch."

He's just the type of game-changing creative player who could help to unlock defenses, starting on Sunday against Croatia in England's opening game.

Nurtured by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Foden arrives as a Premier League champion with 16 goals last season and as the newly crowned young player of the year, as voted by his fellow professionals.

"I have to try and keep my feet on the ground," Foden said, "and just being me and keep doing what has done well for me this year."

The likeness to Gascoigne chimes with Alan Shearer, an England striker at Euro '96 who is now a BBC pundit.

"The way he handles the ball, his body position, his ability to pass it to the forwards, he's so comfortable on the ball," Shearer said earlier this year.

"The way he receives the ball, he can score goals. The way he glides, his close control, left foot, right foot."

While England hosted the entire Euro 96, this time it is sure to be playing at least the three group-stage games at Wembley in a tournament being played in 11 cities across Europe.

Advancing as group winners will secure a last-16 game at Wembley rather than a trip to the continent.

The semifinals and final are being played at England's national stadium.

What links the 1996 team and the current group of players is more than just Foden's hair.

Gareth Southgate was in the squad that reached the semifinals 25 years ago and he's now in charge of the team trying to go one better than reaching the last four in Russia at the World Cup in 2018.

Foden does at least have rare experience in this squad of international glory after winning the Under-17s World Cup with England in 2017  a tournament in which he was also the Golden Boot winner as top scorer.

Now he's one of the bright hopes for the senior team.

"I feel sorry for Gareth trying to pick an 11," Foden said.

"Whoever he leaves out, there will be top quality players on the bench. Whatever he does, I think the lads will be behind him and believe in him."

Foden only made his full England debut in September against Iceland, a moment tarnished by being sent home for breaching coronavirus regulations.

"I made a massive mistake, I was young," he said.

"But Gareth said if I keep just doing well and keep performing I should get another opportunity."

"So I had to work hard for it and there are not many managers who would give you another opportunity, so I have to thank Gareth a lot for giving me another chance."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Phil Foden Euro 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp