Being around Sunil Chhetri I have already taken my baby steps: Manvir Singh

I have learnt that nothing is constant. There will be days when you will score and there will be misses too. A striker needs to move on and stay focused, Manvir said.

Published: 10th June 2021 05:50 PM

Manvir Singh (File Photo)

By ANI

DOHA: India striker Manvir Singh has had a good domestic season but still maintains that nothing is constant as a striker. Manvir has also opened up on what he has learnt from senior pros like Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna.

"A striker is all about the confidence and that only comes through the game time he gets. The more you get to play, the more mature you become. It's all about your intuition, the movements inside the box, sniffing it, and eventually the finishing. I reiterate you can only get all of that when you get to play. Otherwise, your talent and determination will always be on the bench," the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Manvir as saying.

"I have learnt that nothing is constant. There will be days when you will score and there will be misses too. A striker needs to move on and stay focused," he added.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri had added another feather to his illustrious cap as he overtook Messi to become the second-highest active international goalscorer on Monday. He achieved the feat when he struck a brace to help India defeat Bangladesh 2-0 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at Al Sadd Club in Doha.

"My dad Kuldip Singh who played for PSEB as a striker and scored quite a few goals in the Federation Cup, Durand Cup and the IFA Shield besides a host of other tournaments always mentions to me to learn from Sunil bhai the art of his longevity. In fact, he had played against him, and always tells me: When you are seeing him from close, learn as much as you can. Sunil's speciality is that he has been there for so long. And that is extremely hard work," said Manvir.

"Being around him I have already taken my baby steps. The rest is for me to sustain, and improve," he added.

India will next lock horns against Afghanistan in the Qualifiers on June 15. The side is already out of contention to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022, but the Blue Tigers can still qualify for AFC Asian Cup.

"We need to sustain the momentum gathered in the match against Bangladesh and even in the 0-1 loss against Qatar. But everyone is aware that all of that is past. The match on the 15th is a fresh canvas. We need to paint it in the right manner. The coach has been constantly working with us. We need to pay him back," said Manvir. 

