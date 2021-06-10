STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Euro 2020: Spain defender Diego Llorente tests negative for Covid-19

Llorente was forced to isolate when he ended up testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He was then the second player to return a positive test after skipper Sergio Busquets.

Published: 10th June 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Diego Llorente (Photo | Twitter/SeFutbol)

By ANI

MADRID: Spain defender Diego Llorente on Thursday tested negative for Covid-19 and he could rejoin the team squad for the upcoming European Championship if he returns another two negative tests in the next 24 hours.

Llorente was forced to isolate when he ended up testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He was then the second player to return a positive test after skipper Sergio Busquets, reported Goal.com.

This negative result has raised the hopes of the first positive test being a false alarm and if he returns two more negative results, then he could return to training before the end of this week.

"The PCR tests carried out on Wednesday, June 9, had a negative result. The counter-analysis of the same test has since confirmed the result. So, in the case of the defender, there are serious indications that it [his first test] is a false positive," the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said in an official statement.

"In this sense, in accordance with health protocols, the player will again undergo a PCR test today and tomorrow. If the negative result is confirmed, Diego Llorente will join national team training on Friday afternoon," he added.

Spain is placed alongside Poland, Slovakia and Sweden in Group E for the upcoming Euro 2020.

Spain will play its first match of the tournament on June 14 against Sweden. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Euro 2020 Spain defender Diego Llorente
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp