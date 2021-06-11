STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Croatia will not ask players to take a knee at Euro 2020

Croatia play their tournament opener against England, who will take a knee, on Sunday in London.

Published: 11th June 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Belgium's Eden Hazard, center, is challenged by Croatia's Domagoj Vida, right, during the international friendly soccer match between Belgium and Croatia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ZAGREB: Croatian players are under no obligation to take a knee before Euro 2020 games, the country's football federation announced Thursday, saying that the gesture was not relevant in the Balkans.

Croatia play their tournament opener against England, who will take a knee, on Sunday in London.

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick popularised the gesture in 2016 and it has been widely use as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Belgium players took a knee in the recent friendly with Croatia, who decided against the gesture.

Croatia "respectfully stood in silence during the kneeling of their Belgian colleagues", a federation statement said.

The federation respects the Croatian players' stance and will not impose the gesture as an obligation since "in Croatian culture and tradition it does not symbolise the fight against racism and discrimination", it said.

Premier League players have been taking a knee before kick-off since the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in the United States last year.

Group D also features Scotland and the Czech Republic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Euro 2020 Colin Kaepernick Black Lives Matter
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp