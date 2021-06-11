STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Italy raring to go at Euro 2020 after World Cup failure: Chiellini

Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, losing a play-off to Sweden, and have won the European trophy just once in 1968.

Published: 11th June 2021 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini plays the ball during a training session of the national soccer team at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Captain Giorgio Chiellini warned Italy were raring to get their Euro 2020 campaign going to prove that they are back among the elite three years after missing out on the World Cup finals.

"The desire to rebuild, to relive a tournament as a protagonist is immense," said the 36-year-old Juventus defender on the eve of their Euro opener against Turkey in Rome.

Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, losing a play-off to Sweden, and have won the European trophy just once in 1968.

"The defeat in Milan against Sweden stuck with us, we can never forget it, but we managed to turn disappointment into enthusiasm and the desire to do well," continued Chiellini.

"We can't wait to get out there and relive those emotions." 

Chiellini is Italy's most experienced player with 107 caps spanning 17 years.

He played in the side that lost the Euro 2012 final to Spain, but has never won a trophy with the 'Azzurri'.

"I believe to try to do something in this type of tournament it will also take a pinch of folly," added the veteran defender. 

Coach Roberto Mancini insisted the objective was also to provide entertainment in a tournament postponed for a year amid the pandemic.

"After everything that has happened I think it is important to entertain people," said Mancini with the opening match played in front of 16,000 fans in a Stadio Olimpico at 25 percent capacity.

"Certainly it would have been better to have more people, also considering how the situation is evolving. 

"If the Olimpico had been full they would have been the 12th player on the pitch, but in any case we are playing in Rome, and 16,000 people is already a first step."

Mancini's Italy are looking to extend their 27-match unbeaten run.

"I was confident three years ago, even more today, we've forged an excellent team spirit," added Mancini.

"The first match is always the most difficult, but we must be free mentally and do our job and be different, this is our goal. 

"We worked well, we have good players and we have created an excellent group. 

"Our desire to live this European Championship as protagonists is strong.

"We would like to continue having fun and maybe get to London."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Giorgio Chiellini Euro 2020
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp