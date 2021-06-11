STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Defender Juan Foyth and striker Lucas Ocampos are the most notable absentees from the 28-player squad, despite featuring regularly since Lionel Scaloni became head coach in 2018.

Published: 11th June 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero and Ángel Di María are headlining the Argentina squad that will head to Brazil for the Copa America, seeking their national team's first major title since 1993.

The list was published Thursday by South American soccer's governing body, CONMEBOL.

Defender Juan Foyth and striker Lucas Ocampos are the most notable absentees from the 28-player squad, despite featuring regularly since Lionel Scaloni became head coach in 2018.

Foyth was involved late when Argentina conceded a last-minute equalizer to Colombia in a World Cup qualifying match earlier this week.

The Villareal defender, a winner of the latest Europa League, lost possession at the edge of the penalty box.

Colombia subsequently crossed and then found the back of the net with a header by Miguel Borja.

Sevilla's Ocampos had a lackluster performance in the 1-1 draw against Chile last week, also in a World Cup qualifier.

Scaloni's squad included Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina Lucero, who were brought to Argentina's senior team for the first time during the latest rounds of World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina's will open its Group A campaign against Chile on Monday at Rio de Janeiro.

Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay are also in Group A.

Argentina Squad:
Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Agustín Marchesín (Porto) and Juan Musso (Udinese)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Germán Pezzella, Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolás Tagliafico, Lisandro Martínez (Ajax), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Atalanta), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolás González (Stuttgart), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Joaquín Correa (Lazio), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen) and Sergio Agüero (Barcelona).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi Sergio Aguero Angel Di Maria Copa America Argentina squad Argentina football team Lucas Ocampos Argentina Copa squad
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp