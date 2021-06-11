STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spain are a team in transition: Luis Garcia on chances of Enrique's boys in Euro

Leaving out Sergio Ramos from the team made headlines and so did the fact that no player from Real Madrid has made the cut in Enrique’s team.

Spain players celebrate after scoring the third goal during the international friendly soccer match against Lithuania. (Photo | AP)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Spain have been one of the most dominant forces in world football in the past decade and a bit. The 2010 World Cup win and the Euro triumphs in 2008 and 2012 are proof of that.

However, in recent times, they have struggled to make a mark.

The stars from those victorious teams have either retired or not been selected as coach Luis Enrique has gone with a relatively young side for the upcoming European Championships. 

Leaving out Sergio Ramos from the team made headlines and so did the fact that no player from Real Madrid has made the cut in Enrique’s team. Former Spain and Barcelona winger Luis Garcia feels that they are a team in transition.

“There is always a transition moment and we’ve seen that with Germany in the past few years as well. I think this a new fresh chance for young players to show that they have fantastic quality and they can get together and play. They know each other from U-23 level. They are a little bit young but they play at the top level at club level,” said Garcia.

Garcia also suggested that not being in the spotlight can work to their advantage.

“I think it can be an advantage. I think we have seen many times that when the spotlight is not on you, I think the players arrive at the game with a little bit less pressure. We’ve seen it with Belgium in the last tournament where they were one of the big favourites and they didn’t manage to have a good tournament,” he said.

Italy face Turkey test

Former champions Italy are unbeaten in their last 27 games. This record sets Roberto Mancini’s men as favourites in the opening encounter against Turkey in Rome on Friday.

However, the much-improved Turkish side, who rely on their counter attack, will look to spring an early surprise.

Key players:  Burak Yilmaz (Turkey), Ciro Immobile (Italy)

Euro 2020 VEnues 

  • Parken Stadium  (Copenhagen, Denmark).

  • Puskas Arena  (Budapest — Hungary).

  • Hampden Park  (Glasgow, Scotland). 

  • Stadio Olimpico(Rome, Italy).

  • Johan Cruyff Arena (Amsterdam, Netherlands).

  • Estadio La Cartuja (Seville, Spain). 

  • Kretowski Stadium (St. Petersburg, Russia).

  • Allianz Arena(Munich, Germany).

  • National Arena  (Bucharest, Romania).

  • Baku Olympic Stadium  (Baku, Azerbaijan).

  • Wembley Stadium  (London, England).

