STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Indian football has evolved a lot: Shanmugam Ventakesh

Former Indian football team captain Shanmugam Venkatesh has said that the Blue Tigers have changed their outlook towards the game.

Published: 13th June 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Football Team

Indian Football Team (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DOHA: Former Indian national team captain and current assistant coach of the Indian senior football side Shanmugam Venkatesh has said that the Blue Tigers have changed their outlook towards the game.

Venkatesh has tracked down the pathway for evolution highlighting the difference in squads, club football vs international football, approach of the current batch while backing it with data analytics and much-needed improvisation at the club coaching level.

"It has evolved a lot. There's always a pathway for evolution. Looking at the international calendar, there are three stages of the preparatory process - unofficial friendly matches, international friendlies, and then the official qualifiers and tournaments. As these are different stages of preparation, the process of selection and approach also stay different," Venkatesh told aiff.com.

"It's about the squad which you select. You need to understand that International football is entirely different from club football. In club football you get two matches every 10 days which allows you to look at every player who has been performing well and improve within a short span. The FIFA window is written in stone - March, June, September, October and November, and then there are unofficial matches. In unofficial matches and exposure games, the aim is to try out as many young and new players as possible. Unless you try, you won't get to know. You have to give a chance to the deserving youngsters to see how they react and gauge their decision-making. After all of that, you move to the Qualifiers and the tournaments wherein there can't be any compromise," he added.

Talking about the club and international football, Venkatesh said: "There can be no comparison whatsoever. The intensity, tempo, ball time in international football is ruthless -- ask any debutant who has had a taste of international football. Let me tell you a basic - at the international level, even before you get the ball there are already two players who have pressed you. The pressure is immense and you need to make decisions under pressure. There is very little time to react -- in fact, no time. Only the best who have been filtered in the process, thrive here. There are so many examples."

Earlier this week, Sunil Chhetri had added another feather to his illustrious cap as he overtook Argentine striker Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active international goalscorer. He achieved the feat when he struck a brace to help India defeat Bangladesh 2-0 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at Al Sadd Club in Doha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shanmugam Ventakesh Indian Football
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp