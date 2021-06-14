STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Denzel Dumfries scores as Netherlands tops Ukraine 3-2 at Euro 2020

After missing an open chance in the first half, Dumfries helped set up two goals in the second and then headed in an 85th-minute winner on Sunday night.

Published: 14th June 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between the Netherlands and Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AMSTERDAM: Denzel Dumfries picked a pretty good time to score his first international goal.

After missing an open chance in the first half, Dumfries helped set up two goals in the second and then headed in an 85th-minute winner on Sunday night to give the Netherlands a 3-2 win over Ukraine at the European Championship.

"I kept believing that a chance would come and then you have to be in the right place," Dumfries said.

"It wasn't my best match, but it was the most beautiful."

The winning header came only minutes after Ukraine had scored two late goals to equalize.

The victory vindicated Netherlands coach Frank de Boer's decision to play a 5-3-2 formation at Euro 2020 with Dumfries and Patrick van Aanholt as wingbacks instead of the 4-3-3 attacking formation favored by many Dutch fans.

"We dominated, created chances, and that is what we want to see," De Boer said.

The Dutch were playing in their first major soccer tournament in seven years.

The last time was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when they reached the semfinals.

Stand-in Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum put the 1988 European champions in the lead in the 52nd minute with a powerful shot to ignite a five-goal second half.

Wout Weghorst made it 2-0 in the 59th.

A cross from the right by Dumfries set up the first and his run into the box caused havoc in the Ukraine defense for Weghorst's goal.

"Fantastic evening for him," Wijnaldum said.

But the comfortable position was turned upside down by two defensive lapses in five minutes.

Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko curled a left-footed shot over Maarten Stekelenburg in the 75th minute and Roman Yaremchuk dived in front of Weghorst to head in a free kick from the left four minutes later.

"You know he (Yarmalenko) has a famous left foot. We should have neutralised that," De Boer said.

The defensive frailty was not helped by the fact that center backs Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt were both out injured.

Van Dijk has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury but De Ligt is expected to be back for the team's next Group C match.

The Netherlands had dominated the first half but was denied by a series of good saves from Ukraine goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan.

He first dived low to his right to stop a shot from Memphis Depay in the second minute and then blocked an effort from Dumfries three minutes later.

He made his best save in the 39th minute, sticking out one hand to stop a volley by Wijnaldum that took a slight deflection on its way toward the goal.

Dumfries squandered the clearest Dutch chance a minute later when he headed a cross from Depay wide at the far post.

Ukraine, appearing in its third European Championship, has only won one match and has never progressed out of the group stage.

About 16,000 fans, all of whom had to show a negative COVID-19 test to get in, watched the Netherlands dominate the match at Johan Cruyff Arena until Ukraine's unlikely comeback.

The Netherlands will next face Austria on Thursday, while Ukraine plays North Macedonia in Bucharest.

Austria beat North Macedonia 3-1 in an earlier Group C match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Denzel Dumfries Euro 2020
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp