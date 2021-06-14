STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Euro 2020 host Saint Petersburg tightens virus restrictions amid spike in cases

From Thursday food courts and children's play areas in shopping malls in Russia's second city will be closed, and no food will be sold at Euro-2020 fan zones.

Published: 14th June 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 01:18 PM

The number of spectators is shown during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg stadium. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SAINT PETERSBURG: Authorities in Saint Petersburg, which is hosting a series of Euro 2020 matches, said Monday they were tightening anti-coronavirus restrictions in an effort to curb a new spike in infections.

Officials in Saint Petersburg, Russia's worst-hit city after Moscow that's expected to host thousands of fans from Europe, have earlier said that all necessary measures will be taken to protect fans and players during Europe's biggest football extravaganza.

From Thursday food courts and children's play areas in shopping malls in Russia's second city will be closed, and no food will be sold at Euro-2020 fan zones, authorities said in a statement early Monday.

Cinemas will be operating at 50 percent capacity, down from 75 percent now, and restaurants will be closed between 2:00 am and 6:00 am.

"Guests at all public events including those held in the open air are obliged to use masks," city authorities said.

Many Russians are refusing to wear masks on public transport and in other public places. 

Coronavirus infections are once again on the rise in Russia as a vaccination campaign is stalling. At the weekend authorities in Moscow announced a "non-working" week in the Russian capital, with non-essential workers told to stay home.

Saint Petersburg has been selected to host seven matches -- including a quarter-final -- in June and July after the tournament was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Championship began on Friday and will end on July 11.

Russian health officials have registered more than five million coronavirus cases and more than 126,000 deaths but some experts say officials vastly under report fatalities.

Russia registered Sputnik V, the world's first coronavirus vaccine, in August 2020, but authorities have struggled to ramp up vaccination efforts.

