STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi eyes Copa America for 'biggest dream' with Argentina

Winning a title with Argentina remains one of his biggest ambitions. The 33-year-old Messi might have one of his final chances at the Copa America.

Published: 14th June 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Argentina's Lionel Messi waves to spectators during the warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Colombia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SAO PAOLO: Lionel Messi has won it all with Barcelona in a decorated career.

Winning a title with Argentina remains one of his biggest ambitions.

The 33-year-old Messi might have one of his final chances at the Copa America.

Argentina's campaign will begin on Monday against Chile at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Copa America opened Sunday in emergency mode in Brazil, where the tournament was shifted after Colombia and Argentina were dropped as co-hosts.

"I am always available to my national team.

My biggest dream is to win a title with this shirt," Messi told a news conference in Rio.

"I was very close m "any times. It didn't happen, but I will keep trying. I will always fight for this dream."

Messi said most of the group had played together for a while and "the way this Argentina plays is very clear."

"That's why it is is time that we win this Copa," he said.

"We know it will be a special one, different because of all that the world is going through."

The Argentina captain also said he approves Rodrigo de Paul as a teammate who gives him protection and also helps in creating attack.

"Little by little we got to know each other and I feel well playing with him," Messi said.

In his 15 years playing for Argentina, Messi lost the 2014 World Cup final, plus two editions of Copa America in 2015 and 2016.

Argentina hasn't won any major tournament since the 1993 South American championship.

That adds significance to every major event.

There's more risk than usual with this edition of the Copa America.

More than 485,000 people died in Brazil because of the virus, and 11 players have tested positive upon arrival for the tournament, eight from Venezuela and three from Bolivia.

"It is a risk for all of us," Messi said.

"We are worried, we try to take care, do all that (we're) told."

"We will play other teams, there's also the risk of contagion. We will do everything we can for that not to happen, but many times it doesn't depend on us."

Argentina is in group A with Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The four best teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.

The final will be on July 10 at the historic Maracanã stadium in Rio.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi Barcelona Copa America
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp