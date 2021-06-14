STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Nine arrested for burning effigy of Bhaichung Bhutia in South Sikkim

Thakur said the accused persons, said to be the members of the Dakshin Sikkim Nari Sangh, had held a protest in Namchi town violating lockdown norms.

Published: 14th June 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia (File|PTI)

By PTI

GANGTOK: Police have arrested nine persons in connection with the burning of an effigy of former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia at Namchi in South Sikkim district in violation of the lockdown in force in the state, a senior officer said on Monday.

"We arrested nine persons from Namchi town last evening and released them on bail since the offence was a bailable one," South Sikkim's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Thakur Thapa told PTI.

"We are searching for some more people involved in the incident and they too will be arrested soon," the SSP said.

Thakur said the accused persons, said to be the members of the Dakshin Sikkim Nari Sangh, had held a protest march in Namchi town last week in violation of the lockdown in place in view of outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The protesters, all of them women had taken out a protest march against the former India Captain's reported opposition to the construction of a 300-bed hospital at the cost of Rs 500 crore in Namchi town for which Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had laid a foundation stone last month.

The protesting women had raised slogans like 'Bhaichung Bhutia murdabaad' before setting his effigy on fire in protest against his opposition to the hospital project.

Bhutia, who is on a commentary assignment for Euro Football Championship, had released a video message condemning the burning of his effigy in South Sikkim, his native district, at a time when restrictions were in place to prevent gathering of the people in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 280 lives in the state.

"The protests against him and his effigy burning took place in a market place in Namchi in violation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which was imposed to prevent gathering of the people," he said in the video message.

The 44-year-old Bhutia clarified that he had never opposed the hospital project per se, but opined that the state government could have used the resources and funds to contain the pandemic now and built the hospital later on.

Bhutia, who is also the working President of the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), had slammed the misplaced priorities of the Prem Singh Tamang government at a time when the government has been "unable" to bring the pandemic under control.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sikkim Bhaichung Bhutia
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp