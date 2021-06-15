Euro 2020: Doctors who saved Christian Eriksen’s life are former badminton stars

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than two days later, the world of football can afford to take a collective sigh of relief as Christian Eriksen’s health continues to improve after the shocking scenes during Denmark’s match against Finland on Saturday.

It’s since been confirmed by team doctor, Morten Boesen, that the midfielder had suffered a cardiac arrest and was ‘gone’.

“We got him back after one defibrillator, so that’s quite fast. I’m not a cardiologist, so the details I will leave to the experts at the hospital,” he told reporters during a press conference on Sunday.

Since the incident, Morten and the Denmark medical staff have received plaudits for the way they reacted to prevent a tragedy from unfolding.

Morten’s regular job is with FC Copenhagen, a club in the Danish Superliga, the highest tier in the country’s football ecosystem.

The Athletic, a sports website, has more on Morten’s role with the club, which has featured in the group stages of the Champions League.

“He is the club’s chief physician and works both on treatment and surgical intervention. In March 2019, the Danish FA received permission to lend his services during international periods,” the website wrote.

Curiously, his brother, Anders, the website continued, “also works for the club and he is also a qualified doctor.”

Both the brothers teamed up to bring Eriksen back to life in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

The Athletic also found out that both doctors were successful badminton players before switching profession.

In fact, Anders, a former World No 3, has quite the honours list having won various international medals including the Thomas Cup as well as the European Championships.

Interestingly, Anders was one of the opponents that Pullela Gopichand faced during the latter’s 2001 All England journey.