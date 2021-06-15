Euro 2020: England calls Ramsdale to fill in for injured Henderson

By Associated Press

A change has been made in England’s European Championship squad with injured backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson replaced by Aaron Ramsdale.

UEFA’s regulations allow in-tournament replacements of goalkeepers in Euro 2020 squads on medical grounds and Henderson has a hip issue.

Ramsdale was in the provisional squad for the tournament before being cut.

Jordan Pickford is England’s starting goalkeeper and is due to be the first choice in the second Group D game against Scotland. He also played in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Croatia.