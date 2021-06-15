STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Scotland's high hopes undone by slick Schick and self-inflicted mistakes

The Czech Republic silenced a 12,000 crowd at Hampden on Monday with a 2-0 win thanks to two goals and one moment of magic from Patrik Schick that will live long in the memory.

Published: 15th June 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall fails to save a long range shot by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

GLASGOW: After 23 years waiting to join in the party at a major tournament, it took just 90 minutes for the hype and hope that has swept Scotland in recent months to make way to a familiar feeling of disappointment.

The Czech Republic silenced a 12,000 crowd at Hampden on Monday with a 2-0 win thanks to two goals and one moment of magic from Patrik Schick that will live long in the memory.

Schick had already headed the visitors into a half-time lead before he fired home from just short of 50 metres early in the second half having spotted David Marshall well off his line.

"I saw he was out there, so I slammed it in," said the 25-year-old, who was labelled a "genius" by his manager Jaroslav Silhavy.

Yet, it was Scotland's own self-inflicted wounds that cut deepest for Steve Clarke's men.

A bad day began before kick-off when Arsenal's Kieran Tierney was a shock absentee from the starting line-up due to an untimely injury.

Arguably his country's best player over the past year, Tierney has been fundamental to the improvement under Clarke that saw Scotland end their long wait to reach a major finals.

Previous managers failed to blend him and Liverpool's Andy Robertson together in the same side with both natural left-backs.

But Tierney had shone on the left side of a back three in recent months at international level.

Without him, Scotland's scarce resources of international class centre-backs was exposed, particularly in possession as Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley and Liam Cooper struggled to beat the Czech press.

Yet, Scotland still had more than enough chances for the result to have been very different.

- 'Tough lesson' -

Robertson was denied by Tomas Vaclik at 0-0, Hendry hit the bar at 1-0 and Lyndon Dykes fired too close to the Sevilla goalkeeper with the chance to get Scotland back into the game 20 minutes from time.

"We were confident, excited, and it comes down to not taking our chances," said Robertson.

"You can't say we've not created - we've had some really, really good chances that we should have done better with.

"If you do better on that, then it's a different game. It's a tough lesson for us that at the highest level, at the best tournaments, you have to take your chances. The Czech Republic did that, we didn't."

Clarke was determined to stress before the tournament that Scotland were not simply happy to make up the numbers after ending their exile from the big stage.

But hopes of reaching the knockout phase now hang by a thread.

A trip to Wembley to face England on Friday conjures up the perfect opportunity for redemption against their bitterest rivals.

However, the realistic chances of upsetting the side ranked fourth in the world on home soil look slim based on the gulf in class on offer to Clarke and Gareth Southgate.

After two years of an upward curve since taking charge, Clarke will also face questions of his team selection.

In contrast to Southgate's trust in youth during his time as England boss, Clarke left exciting prospects Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson on the bench for the full 90 minutes.

Introducing them for a first international start at Wembley would be a brave call, but the former West Brom and Kilmarnock boss hinted there would be changes when asked if he had any regrets over his starting line-up.

"Hindsight is a wonderful gift; nobody's got it," he added.

"It's a good learning experience. We didn't come here to learn but you still have to learn your lessons and take your chances when they present themselves."

Scotland have two more shots at glory, but they have wasted the most presentable one.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patrik Schick Kieran Tierney Jaroslav Silhavy Euro 2020
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp