Euro 2020: Antonio Rudiger denies biting Paul Pogba in Germany's match against France

Germany's defender Antonio Rudiger has denied biting France midfielder Paul Pogba during their Euro 2020 game on Tuesday.

Published: 16th June 2021 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Antonio Ruediger (R) stands beside Paul Pogba during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

Rudiger was fortunate to not be penalised for clashing with Pogba in the Euro 2020 match. In the first half, Rudiger was caught on camera pushing his face close into Pogba's shoulder. Pogba then complained to the referee that he had been bitten, but the match official decided against punishing Rudiger.

Rudiger was fortunate to not be penalised for clashing with Pogba in the Euro 2020 match. In the first half, Rudiger was caught on camera pushing his face close into Pogba's shoulder. Pogba then complained to the referee that he had been bitten, but the match official decided against punishing Rudiger.

"I should not come close with my mouth to his back, no doubt about it. It looks unfortunate. Paul and I have talked about it as friends after the final whistle. And he stated in our little talk and talking to the press that it was no bite, as some viewers first thought it was. Even during the match, the ref told me that he would have punished me if he thought that it was violent conduct," Goal.com quoted Rudiger as saying.

Talking about the incident, Pogba said: "We're friends. This was nothing big. I'm not crying for yellow or red cards for such actions. He nibbled, I think, a little bit on me. I felt it, I told the referee, he takes the decisions and he took the decision. He hasn't received any card and I think it's better like this. I don't want him to be suspended because of this."

Germany will next take on Portugal on Saturday while France will clash against Hungary on the same day.

