STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

In-form Brazil keeps search for striker against Peru at Copa America

Tite tested Everton Ribeiro and Gabriel Barbosa up front at practice on Tuesday instead of Lucas Paquetá, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus, who started in Brazil's 3-0 win over Venezuela.

Published: 16th June 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Neymar, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Venezuela on a penalty kick with Brazil's coach Tite during a Copa America soccer match. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: Brazil coach Tite has hinted he'll continue searching for his ideal strike force in Thursday's Copa America game against Peru.

Tite tested Everton Ribeiro and Gabriel Barbosa up front at practice on Tuesday instead of Lucas Paquetá, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus, who started in Brazil's 3-0 win over Venezuela in the tournament opener on Sunday.

Roberto Firmino, who was on the bench against Venezuela, didn't participate in the practice game in the time while the Brazilian soccer confederation broadcast training to the media.

The coach also tried a change in defense with Thiago Silva replacing Marquinhos as Eder Militao’s partner and a defensive midfield duo with Fabinho joining Fred in place of Casemiro.

Tite has said the 20 days of Copa America will be used to test some things, with an eye the World Cup in Qatar next year. He and his players publicly said they were against the Copa America taking place in Brazil during the COVID-19 pandemic but would always answer the call for national selection.

Midfielder Fred seemed to disagree with his boss, saying Brazil's national team is already in good shape for Qatar.

“We are a great team, we have great players. The coach and the coaching staff are doing great work. If the World Cup started today Brazil would be ready,” he told a news conference. “At this Copa America coach Tite can give chances in the team, that's important. He always talks about it, about us being ready when the opportunity comes,."

Two years ago, Brazil comfortably beat Peru 3-1 in the 2019 Copa America final. The Peruvians then counted on striker Paolo Guerrero, who will not be at the match in Rio. Per was just coming off its first World Cup appearance in decades. Now the scenario is totally different, with Ricardo Gareca's team in the last position in South American World Cup qualifiers.

Copa America is once again being played in Brazil, despite alarming COVID-19 figures, after Colombia and Argentina were dropped as tournament co-hosts.

Peru had its first practice session in Brazil amid fears of contagion in the squad. On Monday, fitness coach Nestor Bonillo tested positive in Lima for the coronavirus. He did not travel to Brazil.

It was not clear whether he was counted by Brazil’s health ministry as one of the 52 confirmed cases related to the tournament.

Gareca has not confirmed his starting lineup to face Brazil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tite Everton Ribeiro Gabriel Barbosa Lucas Paquetá Richarlison Gabriel Jesus Copa America
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp