Kerala footballer Ashiq Vithyathil's big European dreams

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

It hasn't been an easy journey for Ashiq Vithyathil in his footballing expedition. The decision to choose the road less travelled and cut his teeth in the lower leagues of Europe has come with its own set of challenges, but Ashiq doesn't want to stop now.

"There were times when someone would ask me to stick to cricket since I came from India. You have to work extra hard to prove yourself. It is not easy to try and succeed here but I have come this far and I hope to make my mark," said Ashiq speaking to The New Indian Express from Spain.

The 24-year-old is currently plying his trade with Spanish lower division side CD Tablero. What is unique about Ashiq is that he has been a journeyman who had stints in Italy, Germany and Spain.

Few Indian footballers choose to undertake such a path, with many choosing instead to stay in India and play in the I-League or the Indian Super League.

This is relatively easier path as the level of competition is much lesser, the financial security is better and your friends and family recognise you.

In fact, his good friend Nimshad Roshan chose this path and he is currently playing for Gokulam Kerala FC.

In Ashiq's case, he is working away from the limelight in some of the toughest divisions and trying to hone his craft.

Having started out with Italian side AS Tevere Roma (2014-2015), he then moved to Germany and played for a while with the German International Soccer Academy (2015-16) before moving to Spain.

He had a stint at FC Malaga City Academy followed by some time with FC Montesacro. Now at CD Tablero, Ashiq is hoping that a good outing there will help catch the attention of some clubs there.

"The option of coming and trying to play in India is there. But I don't want to do that. The quality of football is much higher here and despite the many hardships and struggles and being away from the family, I want to stay on. I believe I can develop here and this will help in my long term future despite the sacrifices and the financial struggles," he said.

The versatile footballer who can play as a defensive midfielder, centre-back or even a full-back is not looking to come back home anytime soon.

"I miss my family a lot and it is hard being away from them. Sometimes, it has been very hard mentally but I know why I'm doing this and hopefully I can get the rewards for it like playing for India and some better clubs in better leagues here in Spain or other leagues of Europe," he signed off.