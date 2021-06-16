STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Kerala footballer Ashiq Vithyathil's big European dreams

Having started out with Italian side AS Tevere Roma (2014-2015), Ashiq then moved to Germany and played for a while with the German International Soccer Academy (2015-16) before miving to Spain.

Published: 16th June 2021 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Ashiq Vithyathil

Footballer Ashiq Vithyathil (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

It hasn't been an easy journey for Ashiq Vithyathil in his footballing expedition. The decision to choose the road less travelled and cut his teeth in the lower leagues of Europe has come with its own set of challenges, but Ashiq doesn't want to stop now.

"There were times when someone would ask me to stick to cricket since I came from India. You have to work extra hard to prove yourself. It is not easy to try and succeed here but I have come this far and I hope to make my mark," said Ashiq speaking to The New Indian Express from Spain.

The 24-year-old is currently plying his trade with Spanish lower division side CD Tablero. What is unique about Ashiq is that he has been a journeyman who had stints in Italy, Germany and Spain.

Few Indian footballers choose to undertake such a path, with many choosing instead to stay in India and play in the I-League or the Indian Super League.

This is relatively easier path as the level of competition is much lesser, the financial security is better and your friends and family recognise you.

In fact, his good friend Nimshad Roshan chose this path and he is currently playing for Gokulam Kerala FC.

In Ashiq's case, he is working away from the limelight in some of the toughest divisions and trying to hone his craft.

Having started out with Italian side AS Tevere Roma (2014-2015), he then moved to Germany and played for a while with the German International Soccer Academy (2015-16) before moving to Spain.

He had a stint at FC Malaga City Academy followed by some time with FC Montesacro. Now at CD Tablero, Ashiq is hoping that a good outing there will help catch the attention of some clubs there.

"The option of coming and trying to play in India is there. But I don't want to do that. The quality of football is much higher here and despite the many hardships and struggles and being away from the family, I want to stay on. I believe I can develop here and this will help in my long term future despite the sacrifices and the financial struggles," he said.

The versatile footballer who can play as a defensive midfielder, centre-back or even a full-back is not looking to come back home anytime soon.

"I miss my family a lot and it is hard being away from them. Sometimes, it has been very hard mentally but I know why I'm doing this and hopefully I can get the rewards for it like playing for India and some better clubs in better leagues here in Spain or other leagues of Europe," he signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashiq Vithyathil
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp