STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Russia player Fernandes hospitalized after fall at Euro 2020, cleared of damage to vertebra

The Brazilian-born right back was carried off on a stretcher in the 26th minute after a lengthy period of treatment on the field.

Published: 16th June 2021 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Russia's Mario Fernandes is carried off the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Finland and Russia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA: Russia defender Mario Fernandes was cleared of any damage to his vertebra after being taken to the hospital following a fall during a European Championship game against Finland on Wednesday.

The Brazilian-born right back was carried off on a stretcher in the 26th minute after a lengthy period of treatment on the field. He had jumped for a header and was unable to break his fall as he landed on his back.

Fernandes was wearing a yellow support device on his head and neck as he was carried off the field.

The Russian team said Fernandes was free to fly with the team to Moscow and will be kept under observation by medical staff ahead of the final group match against Denmark on Monday.

It will come as a relief for Russia, which has been hit by personnel problems before and during the tournament.

Veteran left back Yuri Zhirkov was ruled out of the rest of the tournament on Tuesday after injuring his thigh in the opening 3-0 loss to Belgium on Saturday, defender Fyodor Kudryashov has yet to play after he was injured in a warmup for a pre-tournament friendly, and winger Andrey Mostovoy was replaced in the squad last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mario Fernandes Euro 2020 Russia vs Finland
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp