STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Toni Kroos rues Hummels' 'unfortunate own goal' in Germany defeat by France

Hummels put through his own net in the first half to give France a 1-0 win at the Allianz Arena to start their Group F campaign.

Published: 16th June 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Germany's Mats Hummels reacts during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MUNICH: Toni Kroos rued an "unfortunate" own goal for Mats Hummels in Germany's defeat by France in their opening Euro 2020 match on Tuesday which increases the pressure on Joachim Loew's men.

Hummels put through his own net in the first half to give France a 1-0 win at the Allianz Arena to start their Group F campaign.

France carried a greater threat going forward but could only score once, with Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema, back from international exile, both seeing second-half goals disallowed while Adrien Rabiot hit the post.

Germany had few clear chances, with Serge Gnabry going closest when he fired over the bar in the second half.

"We had our chances, no fewer than the French had, but the match was decided by an unfortunate goal," Kroos told broadcaster ARD.

"We would have defended against that nine times out of 10.

"We controlled most of the match and there were very few counter-attacks from the French."

Kroos bristled when asked about the disallowed goals by Mbappe and Benzema, saying "offside is offside, right?"

Germany are eager to avoid a repeat of the 2018 World Cup when they finished bottom of their group and the pressure is on for Saturday's home game against Portugal.

"We have lost the first match and when you only have three games, then the pressure is large," added Kroos.

German midfielder Joshua Kimmich admitted Die Mannschaft have to prove themselves against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

"I wouldn't say we were the worst team, France didn't have that many chances," said the Bayern Munich star.

"France have shown they are one of the favourites and now we have to prove that too in the next game."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toni Kroos Mats Hummels Euro 2020
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp