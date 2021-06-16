STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Xherdan Shaqiri praises his former coach Roberto Mancini for transforming Italy

Switzerland were held 1-1 by Wales in their Group A opener in Baku and on Wednesday take on Italy who beat Turkey 3-0 in Rome.

Published: 16th June 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Italy's manager Roberto Mancini, left, looks at players practicing during a training session at Rome's Acqua Acetosa training center. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri on Tuesday praised his former Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini for turning Italy into possible Euro 2020 title challengers despite a lack of obvious star players.

Switzerland were held 1-1 by Wales in their Group A opener in Baku and on Wednesday take on Italy who beat Turkey 3-0 in Rome.

"I can't wait to play this match, I can't wait to see Roberto again tomorrow. He's a great man, an excellent coach," said Liverpool player Shaqiri, who had a brief spell at Inter six years ago.

"Italy are an excellent team, among the favourites.

"The team are very balanced, between attacking and defending.

"They're a great team who play well together, there are no great players of the past like (Andrea) Pirlo, but Mancini has done a great job.

"Italy are so successful because of this. They have grown as a team."

The Swiss come up against an Italy side who have not conceded a goal in a nine-match winning streak.

But Shaqiri knows Italy will be a force to be reckoned with going forwards, after they scored more than twice in a European Championship finals game for the first time against Turkey.

"I imagine that Italy will attack. It's not the Italy who had the tendency to defend," added Shaqiri.

"The current one are spectacular, they play very attacking football and they feel comfortable playing like that."

Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic returns to the Stadio Olimpico where he coached Lazio for two years until 2014 before taking over the national side.

"(Italy) are a big favourite, not only in this game, but also for the tournament," said the 57-year-old.

"But we must show our qualities, we must surprise, amaze Italy.

"We have shown against big opponents that we can score."

Mancini, meanwhile rated Shaqiri as "one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe".

"Switzerland are a team that have historically always put us in difficulty, with a coach who knows Italian football very well," said the former Manchester City manager.

"They have been in the top 10 in the FIFA rankings for years, they have great players and a very experienced coach. We will have to respect them a lot."

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci believes the current Azzurri squad has gelled like no other he has played in as they look to push their unbeaten run to 29 games.

"We are a good mix of youngsters and veterans who are so happy to spend time together. I haven't seen this for many years here," added the Juventus veteran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xherdan Shaqiri Inter Milan Roberto Mancini Euro 2020
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp