Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen to have defibrillator implanted: Danish FA

Christian Eriksen collapsed and required CPR during Denmark's game against Finland in Copenhagen where he remains in hospital.

Published: 17th June 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen controls the ball during the Euro 2020 championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen controls the ball during the Euro 2020 championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

COPENHAGEN: Danish star Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during his country's Euro 2020 opener last weekend, will have a heart defibrillator implanted, the Danish Football Union (DBU) announced Thursday.

The Inter Milan midfielder collapsed and required CPR during Denmark's game against Finland in Copenhagen where he remains in hospital.

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter)," the Danish football body said in a statement on Twitter.

"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances," it added. 

A combo image issued by the DBU on Tuesday June 15, 2021 of Denmark soccer player Christian Eriksen gesturing from his hospital bed and the message that he sent. (Photo | AP)

DBU provided no details on the potential consequences for the 29-year-old Inter Milan player's future career.

Eriksen "has accepted the solution" and it had also been "confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment," DBU said.

Players, such as Dutchman Daley Blind, have been able to resume their careers after being fitted with the device, which controls and regulates the heart rate.

The announcement of the medical procedure comes hours before the kick-off to Denmark's next match against Belgium, where a tribute to the Danish number 10 is scheduled to take place in the 10th minute of the match.

