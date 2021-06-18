STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Euro 2020: More still to come from Netherlands, says coach Frank de Boer

In their first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup, the Dutch now know they will play one of the best third-placed teams in Budapest in the last 16 on June 27.

Published: 18th June 2021 12:40 PM

Netherlands' manager Frank de Boer celebrates at the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Netherlands and Austria. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

AMSTERDAM: Netherlands coach Frank de Boer believes there is much more still to come from his team after they beat Austria 2-0 on Thursday to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020 with one group game to spare.

"It's nice to be already into the next round of the tournament so I'm very pleased with that but there are still a lot of things we can improve," said De Boer after an early Memphis Depay penalty and another goal from tournament revelation Denzel Dumfries secured the victory in Amsterdam.

The result follows their 3-2 win over Ukraine in their Group C opener last weekend and the Netherlands are now certain to go through to the last 16 as group winners even before they face North Macedonia.

"We showed different qualities today. We were much better defensively than we were against Ukraine. We could have done better with the ball but overall it was a decent performance and it gives me confidence for the next games," De Boer said.

In their first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup, the Dutch now know they will play one of the best third-placed teams in Budapest in the last 16 on June 27.

De Boer is not looking any further than that.

"I don't want to talk about us being among the favourites," he said when the question was put to him.

"I know that we can beat anybody when we are at our best but I think other teams are thinking the same so let's go game by game and see where that takes us."More still to come from Netherlands, says De Boer.

