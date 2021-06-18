France's Pavard didn't 'lose consciousness' during Germany game, says UEFA

By AFP

LAUSANNE: UEFA on Thursday said that France defender Benjamin Pavard did "not lose consciousness" when he fell on his head during his team's Euro 2020 win over Germany.

Pavard said he was "a bit knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds" after challenging for the ball with Robin Gosens during France's 1-0 win on Tuesday.

But UEFA said the report it received from the French team doctor suggested that was not the case.

"UEFA has received detailed information from the French FA medical team on the course of events and is satisfied that the actions taken by the medical team were in line with the concussion protocol," European football's governing body said in a statement.

"According to the reports that we received from the team doctor, it seems that a loss of consciousness did not occur."

The global footballers' union FIFPro had asked UEFA why Pavard was allowed to play on despite him saying he had been knocked out.

The 25-year-old was struck in the head by Gosens' knee before falling, with his head bouncing against the turf, but he finished the match.

"We got confirmation from the French team that he had no concussion," Euro organising director Martin Kallen told reporters.

On Wednesday, Pavard had an exam over video call with a neurologist and according to sources, that check was able to rule out possible brain damage.

"The player will nevertheless continue to be closely monitored over the coming days," UEFA added.

All 24 teams at the European Championship have signed a "concussion charter" designed to improve the care of players during games.

The charter says that players should be taken immediately off the pitch if suspected of having suffered concussion.