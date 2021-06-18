STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Injured Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini targets return for Euro last 16

The 36-year-old limped off in the first half of Wednesday's 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome that put the Azzurri through to the next round with a game to spare.

Published: 18th June 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini, center, celebrates after scoring a VAR delete goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini looks set to miss Sunday's final Euro 2020 Group A game against Wales with a muscle injury but could be fit for the last 16, sources in the Italian team said Thursday.

The 36-year-old limped off in the first half of Wednesday's 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome that put the Azzurri through to the next round with a game to spare.

Chiellini pulled a flexor muscle in his left leg but tests carried out on Thursday did not reveal too serious an injury, the sources said.

If the 109-times capped Juventus defender cannot play against Wales on Sunday, "the goal remains for him to recover for the next matches", and in particular for the last 16, a source said.

Roberto Mancini's side are top of Group A after beating Turkey and Switzerland.

Italy will advance as group winners if they avoid defeat against surprise Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

They will play the last 16 on June 26 in London or Amsterdam depending on whether they finish first or second in the group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Giorgio Chiellini Euro 2020
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp