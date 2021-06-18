STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Juventus legend Giampiero Boniperti dies age 92

Giampiero Boniperti, for decades Juventus' record goalscorer who went on to become president of the Turin giants, has died at the age of 92.

Published: 18th June 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus legend Giampiero Boniperti

Juventus legend Giampiero Boniperti (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Giampiero Boniperti, for decades Juventus' record goalscorer who went on to become president of the Turin giants, has died at the age of 92, the club announced Friday.

"This is the news we never wanted to give you. Today, June 18, 2021, we bid farewell to Giampiero Boniperti, who passed away in Turin at the age of 92," Juventus said in a statement.

It described him as "an indelible figure", adding: "Thanks for everything. Rest in peace, Presidentissimo."

Striker Boniperti joined Juventus in 1946, becoming the top scorer in Serie A in 1947/8 when he was barely 20, going on to win five Scudetti with his teammates in the black and white jerseys.

With Welshman John Charles and Argentine-Italian Omar Sivori, Boniperti formed a formidable attacking "Magic Trio" at the club.

He made his debut for Italy in November 1947 and took part in the 1950 and 1954 World Cups, making a total of 38 appearances -- and scoring eight goals -- for the Azzurri.

By the time he hung up his boots in 1961, Boniperti had scored 178 goals for Juventus, making him their greatest ever goalscorer.

He kept this record until Alessandro Del Piero -- who signed his first contract with Boniperti -- overtook him in 2010.

Described by Juventus on Friday as a "very refined player, yet deadly", he was famous for saying that "winning is not important, but it is the only thing that matters".

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina paid tribute to an "extraordinary footballer, impeccable manager... one of the most representative figures of Italian football".

"His competence, his style and his determination have taught us a lot, we will never forget him."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juventus Giampiero Boniperti
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp