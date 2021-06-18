STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Tearful Sergio Ramos says he wanted to stay at Real Madrid, blames management

The 35-year-old, who will become a free agent on July 1, gave no indication as to where he will play next, although he ruled out joining Barcelona.

Published: 18th June 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos celebrates his goal. (Photo | AFP)

Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos celebrates his goal. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MADRID: Sergio Ramos has claimed he is only leaving Real Madrid because the club withdrew their offer of a new contract, as the defender bid an emotional farewell on Thursday after 16 years. 

Ramos said in a press conference he had pushed for a two-year contract extension and when he decided to accept one extra year, the club told his agent and brother "about a week ago" the offer had expired. 

The 35-year-old, who will become a free agent on July 1, gave no indication as to where he will play next, although he ruled out joining Barcelona. He also said he was "not contemplating" a return to Sevilla. 

Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla for 27 million euros in 2005 and went on to become one of the club's greatest ever players, playing 671 games and winning 22 titles, including five in La Liga and four in the Champions League. 

Despite making clear his disappointment over the failed negotiations with Real Madrid, Ramos refused to criticise president Florentino Perez directly, describing their relationship as like a "father and son". 

Perez and Ramos delivered short speeches and shared a cordial embrace during a goodbye ceremony at Valdebebas, with Ramos' family among those in a small audience. 

Ramos said bidding farwell was one of the "most difficult moments" of his life. 

Afterwards, he answered questions from the media on his own in a press conference room. "I have never wanted to leave Real Madrid," he said. 

"I go back to the season during lockdown when we won the title. The club offered to extend my contract but because of Covid, it was delayed. 

"In recent months, the club made me an offer of one year, with a lower salary, and I want to emphasise that money was never a problem. I wanted two years for continuity, for me and my family. There was never a financial issue. 

"When I finally decided to accept the offer of one year and a lower salary, I was told the offer had an expiration date that I was not aware of." 

Ramos insisted he did not know why the offer expired and said he was "really surprised". 

"I would have liked to stay here many more years," he said. "Madrid is my home and my family." 

Earlier, Madrid's captain opened the door to a return in the future. "This is a 'see you later' because sooner or later, I will come back," Ramos said. 

He had just started his speech when he broke down in tears as he begun paying tribute to his family. 

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are among the clubs credited with an interest in signing Ramos. 

"We never thought about any other team but there have been some calls from interested clubs," he said. "Now we will look for a good option." 

On the unlikely prospect he could join Barcelona, Ramos said: "It would be impossible to see Ramos in a Barca shirt. A resounding no as big as the new Bernabeu." 

He also discarded the option of returning to Sevilla. 

"I do not contemplate that option, just as Sevilla does not contemplate it," he said. "It is a different moment now, for them and for me." 

Injuries restricted Ramos to only 21 appearances for Real Madrid last season before Luis Enrique left him out of the Spain squad for Euro 2020.

But Ramos said he is fit again now and "excited to show his highest level for years to come". 

Perez said it was "not an easy day", saluting Ramos as "one of the great legends of Real Madrid".

"You have grown as a player and been our iconic captain for years," Perez added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sergio Ramos Real Madrid
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp