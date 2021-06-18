STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Tottenham repays COVID loan, frees up funds for signings

Tottenham said it repaid the low-interest loan from the USD 347 million it recently raised from institutional investors.

Published: 18th June 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Tottenham announced on Friday that it had paid back the 175 million pounds (USD 243 million) it borrowed from the Bank of England as part of a coronavirus loan scheme, freeing up cash that could help the Premier League club sign players and a new manager.

The north London club said it repaid the low-interest loan from the 250 million pounds (USD 347 million) it recently raised from institutional investors.

"The club's ability to manage effectively throughout the COVID period led to discussions with the same institutions that supported the club in 2019 to refinance stadium funding," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.

"Our institutional investors and banks," he continued, "have been supportive and positive throughout the pandemic despite the uncertainty in the economy and the lack of fans at the stadium for the past two seasons, for which we are very grateful."

Tottenham was one of dozens of businesses that borrowed from the central bank's COVID Corporate Financing Facility last year to tide them over during the pandemic and had pledged not to use the funds for player acquisitions.

The club, still in search of a manager after finishing seventh in the Premier League, had reported an annual loss of 63.9 million pounds (USD 88.7 million) for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, due to the pandemic and fans being shut out of stadiums.

When Tottenham reported its fiscal year-end financial results in November, the club also warned of losing out on more than 150 million pounds (USD 208 million) in revenue if coronavirus restrictions prevented supporters returning through the season.

Fans only returned in limited numbers for the final home game of the season.

Tottenham was the Champions League runner-up in 2019 but has now failed in consecutive seasons to qualify for Europe's elite and lucrative club competition.

Star striker Harry Kane has asked to be sold because he's unhappy with the direction of the club.

Besides paying back the central bank, the new funding scheme "will also partially repay a bank loan held by the Bank of America which had a shorter term, moving it to fixed rate 15-year money, locking in low interest rates and extending the tenure of the debt," the club said.

"The long-term sustainability of the club is paramount and the replacement of short-term debt with long-term financing means we are in a secure financial position," Levy said.

ALSO WATCH | After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tottenham EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp