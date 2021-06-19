STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Euro: Ruben Dias urges Portugal to end Germany curse and book last-16 berth

Defending champions Portugal have one foot in the knockout stages after Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Tuesday's 3-0 Group F win over Hungary in Budapest.

Published: 19th June 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Portugal's Ruben Dias argues during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and Portugal at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MUNICH: Ruben Dias has urged his Portugal team-mates to build on a strong start at Euro 2020 by beating Germany on Saturday in Munich to secure their last-16 ticket.

Defending champions Portugal have one foot in the knockout stages after Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Tuesday's 3-0 Group F win over Hungary in Budapest.

A first win over Germany in more than 20 years would put Portugal in the last 16, but Manchester City defender Dias says the holders must be ready to battle at the Allianz Arena.

"We have to have our feet firmly planted on the ground, we need to be better than them (Germany) and better than we were (against Hungary)," said Dias.

"It will be a completely different game," insisted Dias, as Portugal had to wait until the 84th minute before breaking the deadlock against Hungary.

Portugal have lost their last four matches against Germany. They haven't won since a 3-0 victory in the group stage at Euro 2000.

However, the Germans are struggling for form and come into the game under pressure to get their first points after losing 1-0 to France on Tuesday after a Mats Hummels own goal.

Germany defended well against the world champions but struggled to create chances, and coach Joachim Loew could switch from a 3-4-3 formation to 4-4-2.

Whatever the approach, his counterpart Fernando Santos says Portugal will be ready.

"You can't compare Hungary to Germany and we have to be ready for whatever is thrown at us," said the 66-year-old.

Ronaldo will again be in the spotlight after becoming the leading scorer in European Championship history, with 11 goals across five tournaments.

With 106 goals in 176 games for Portugal, Ronaldo is just three short of the all-time international record, set by Ali Daei who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

However Santos insists Portugal's other forwards, like Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva or Liverpool's Diogo Jota, must step up against the Germans.

"Cristiano Ronaldo can't win matches on his own so everyone must play their part," said Santos.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ruben Dias Cristiano Ronaldo Euro 2020
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp