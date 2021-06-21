STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Euro Cup: Belgium's Eden Hazard admits his ankle not ready to play 90 minutes

Hazard has been hampered by injuries ever since making the move from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

Published: 21st June 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Eden Hazard

Belgium's Eden Hazard (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BRUSSELS: Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard has admitted that his ankle is still not ready to play the full 90 minutes of a football match.

He also said he may need to change his playing style because of his recurring ankle injury.

"We'll see how the game goes, but I may not be ready for 90 minutes. I'm going to play as many minutes as possible at a high level. If it's 50, it's 50. If it's 60, it's 60. We will see," Goal.com quoted Hazard as saying.

"I never doubted my qualities, but whether I would be 100 per cent fit for the European Championship. I broke my ankle three times, it will never be the same as it was 10 years ago. But I know that if I'm in shape, I can prove myself on the pitch. That's what I'm working on now," he added.

Hazard has been hampered by injuries ever since making the move from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

He was limited to just 10 starts in LaLiga and the Champions League in the 2020-21 season.

Belgium is currently at the top of Group B in the ongoing Euro 2020 with six points from two games.

The side will next take on Finland in their final group stage game later on Monday. 

