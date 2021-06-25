STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bayern Munich to kick off Bundesliga season at Gladbach

Borussia Dortmund starts its title challenge against Frankfurt on either August 14 or 15 and Leipzig visits Mainz the same weekend.

Published: 25th June 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bayern's players lift the trophy after winning the Bundesliga title after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg

Bayern's players lift the trophy after winning the Bundesliga title after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

FRANKFURT:  Bayern Munich will kick off the new German season at Borussia Mönchengladbach after the 2021-22 fixtures were released Friday.

The game on Aug. 13 will be the first Bundesliga match in charge for both teams' new coaches after Bayern hired Julian Nagelsmann from Leipzig and Gladbach brought in Adi Hütter from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nagelsmann has been tasked with extending Bayern's record streak of German titles to 10 in a row.

The German Super Cup between Dortmund and Bayern is set for August 17.

