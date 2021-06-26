Euro 2020: Italy's players to decide on taking a knee before Austria game

By Associated Press

Italy’s players will decide as a team whether to take a knee before their match against Austria on Saturday in the round of 16 at the European Championship.

Italian media reported that the team would not make the anti-racism gesture ahead of the match at Wembley Stadium. Half the players remained standing before the previous match against Wales.

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci says “we will have a meeting tonight to decide all together as a team what to do tomorrow.”

Austria captain David Alaba has said his team will take a knee as “a clear signal” against racism.

Alaba adds” I think that this signal has got the attention of many people and also has drawn the attention to this topic.”