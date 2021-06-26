STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Kieran Tierney signs new long-term Arsenal deal

Mikel Arteta hailed Kieran Tierney's commitment to the club as 'great news' as he tries to turn Arsenal's fortunes around.

Published: 26th June 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Tierney, 24, whose new deal reportedly takes him up to 2026, was a rare bright spark in a desperately disappointing season for Mikel Arteta's men, who finished eighth in the English top-flight.

Since joining from Celtic for £25 million ($35 million) in 2019, Tierney has consistently been one of the Gunners' best performers and has earned his status as a fans' favourite.

"The club have been brilliant with me, so I am more than happy to extend it (the contract). I'm absolutely delighted," Tierney told Arsenal's website.

"I think the vision of the club, where it wants to go, and the expectations of the club are why I signed. Where I want to be in football is at the top. There's no doubt about it, we're not where we want to be just now, but we're going in the right direction."

Tierney excelled on the left side of a back three as Arsenal lifted the FA Cup in 2020 and he has also featured prominently in that position for his country.

His loss to a calf injury was a major factor in Scotland losing their Euro 2020 Group D opener 2-0 to the Czech Republic.

Tierney's return helped inspire a much-improved performance in a 0-0 draw against England before Scotland bowed out of the tournament with a 3-1 defeat to Croatia.

Arteta hailed Tierney's commitment to the club as "great news" as he tries to turn Arsenal's fortunes around.

"KT gives us so much extra strength both defensively and offensively and it’s great to know that he’ll be with us for the long term," said the Spaniard.

"Since his move from Celtic, his work ethic and quality has ensured that he is already one of most exciting players in the Premier League and a hugely important part of our team, both on and off the pitch."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arsenal Kieran Tierney Premier League Premier League 2021 EPL 2021 EPL
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp