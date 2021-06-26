STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Premier League launches Defibrillator Fund for grassroots facilities

In the second phase, grassroots clubs that own their facilities will be able to apply for funding for a defibrillator.

Published: 26th June 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Premier League Logo

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: The Premier League has announced it will fund the provision of Automated External Defibrillators (AED) at thousands of grassroots football clubs and facilities, aimed at helping save the life of someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest.

Working in partnership with the Football Foundation and The Football Association, the first phase of the Premier League Defibrillator Fund rollout will have AEDs provided to Football Foundation-funded facilities which currently are without a life-saving device onsite.

In the second phase, grassroots clubs that own their facilities will be able to apply for funding for a defibrillator.

Together more than 2,000 sites will benefit from this investment, with the first 1,000 units delivered in time for the start of the 2021/22 season and the second batch expected in September.

Once installed, the AEDs will be accessible, if required, to an estimated 1.5 million people who use these facilities per season.

While defibrillators are designed to be simple to use, each grant recipient will be required to have at least one person successfully complete The FA Education's free online Sudden Cardiac Arrest course.

The facilities would be instructed on how to register their device with the emergency services, so any member of the public can access the equipment and be given guidance on how to update their emergency action plan.

The Football Foundation will contact previously funded facilities next week, with further information to be provided in July regarding the application process for the second phase.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters in an official release said: "The traumatic incident we all witnessed when Christian Eriksen collapsed during UEFA Euro 2020 brings into sharp focus the need for defibrillators to be more widely available across the football community. The welfare of participants and all those involved in football is a priority and this fund will support many people using football facilities not just with the provision of devices but also the training required to use the equipment."

"Sadly, a sudden cardiac incident could happen anytime, anywhere and we hope by enabling more facilities to have a device, it will make the difference in saving someone's life," he added. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premier League Premier League 2021 EPL EPL 2021 Defibrillator Fund
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp