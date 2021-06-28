STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Euro 2020: Eden Hazard to stay with Belgium squad after suffering hamstring injury

Eden Hazard said that he will stay with the Belgium squad until the end of Euro 2020 even if a hamstring injury rules him out of the tournament.

Published: 28th June 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Belgium's Eden Hazard leaves the pitch after being substituted during the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

Belgium's Eden Hazard leaves the pitch after being substituted during the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal at La Cartuja stadium in Seville. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SEVILLE: Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard has said that he will stay with the team squad until the end of Euro 2020 even if a hamstring injury rules him out of the tournament.

Belgium defeated Portugal on Sunday to progress to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Euro 2020. During the match, Hazard left in the 85th minute after being taken down by physical challenges several times.

"I hurt myself, I felt something in the hamstring. I think I have something, we'll see tomorrow. We will analyse the injury well, we will see the extent afterwards," Goal.com quoted Hazard as saying.

"As captain, I will stay with the group because I have an important role to play," he added.

Kevin de Bruyne also made his way out of the match against Portugal after he limped off.

Thorgan Hazard's strike helped Belgium knock out Portugal of the ongoing Euro 2020 on Sunday (local time) here at the Estadio La Caturja de Stadium in Seville.

Belgium defeated Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16 match and as a result, the side would now play against Italy in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 3.

Later today, Croatia will lock horns against Spain while France will square off against Switzerland in their respective round of 16 matches in the ongoing Euro 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Euro 2020 European Championship European Championship 2020 Eden Hazard Belgium Eden Hazard injury
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp