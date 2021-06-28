STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sweden defender Mikael Lustig comes home to Glasgow to face Ukraine

When Sweden and Ukraine meet in Scotland on Tuesday at the European Championship, Mikael Lustig will feel right at home.

Published: 28th June 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Sweden defender Mikael Lustig

Sweden defender Mikael Lustig (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GLASGOW: When Sweden and Ukraine meet in Scotland on Tuesday at the European Championship, Mikael Lustig will feel right at home.

The Sweden defender was a frequent visitor — and winner — at Hampden Park in a successful eight seasons at Celtic until leaving in 2019.

“It’s amazing. I haven’t been back since I left,” Lustig said ahead of returning to the city and a stadium where he won four Scottish Cup finals. “All my friends in Glasgow, be there!”

Lustig is in rare company for the last scheduled game in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

Sweden last played at Hampden Park 40 years ago, one month before Zlatan Ibrahimović was born, in a World Cup qualifying match. Ukraine has made only one trip, 14 years ago for a Euro 2008 qualifier, in nearly three decades as an independent soccer nation.

Both teams lost those games against Scotland but one will leave Glasgow with their nation's first win in the knockout round of a European Championship — and set up a match against either England or Germany in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Rome.

About 10,000 fans are expected at the storied 52,000-capacity stadium in Glasgow but few will be able to travel from the two nations because of quarantine rules required by Scottish authorities.

“It is bad planning to put it in a country where no one else is allowed in,” Sweden midfielder Albin Ekdal said.

Lustig was more optimistic, saying “there are many Swedes in the U.K. I hope they get there.”

“I have many friends in Glasgow who can solve it,” said the 34-year-old defender, who won eight straight league titles with Celtic and now plays for AIK Stockholm.

Lustig shares a little history with Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko, the greatest player of his nation’s modern soccer history. Shevchenko scored in that 3-1 loss to Scotland in 2007.

Shevchenko also scored both goals in the only previous competitive game between Ukraine and Sweden — a 2-1 win for co-host Ukraine at Euro 2012.

Lustig and current Sweden captain Sebastian Larsson both started that game, as did Andriy Yarmolenko, who is now the captain of Ukraine.

Since then, Yarmolenko has played in all of Ukraine's eight games at European Championships. The only victory was beating North Macedonia 2-1 on June 17, a result which put Ukraine into the round of 16 with the worst record of the advancing teams — three points and a negative goal difference.

Sweden won its group ahead of Spain to match coach Janne Andersson’s achievement from the 2018 World Cup of leading an underestimated team to first place in a tough group.

Spain looked as if it would win the group until Sweden scored in stoppage time to beat Poland 3-2. Had the Poles won, they would have advanced instead of Ukraine.

“In the end, fate gave us a second chance,” Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zubkov said, “and it is a sin not to use them.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sweden Ukraine Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 European Championship European Championship 2020 Mikael Lustig
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp