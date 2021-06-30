STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid scare: Italy won't allow travelling fans from Britain to attend Euro quarterfinal

Current rules against the coronavirus pandemic mean anyone coming into Italy from Britain has to quarantine for five days and then have a negative test.

England fans English fans

English fans celebrate their team's second goal as they watch the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Germany. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: The regional government of Lazio says no football fans coming from Britain will be allowed to attend England’s European Championship quarterfinal match against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday.

Current rules against the coronavirus pandemic mean anyone coming into Italy from Britain has to quarantine for five days and then have a negative test.

Rome is in Lazio and the regional government took the unusual step of publishing a statement in English on its social media channels.

The regional government says “the 5-day quarantine ordinance for all those coming from Great Britain is in force for reasons of contrast to the pandemic and the Delta variant.”

Italian media reports there will be extra checks on people traveling from England to make sure they are abiding by the rules.

