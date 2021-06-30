STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Euro: England defeat 'hugely disappointing' for Joachim Loew as Germany bow out

Late goals by Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane at Wembley put England into the quarter-finals Tuesday and brought down the curtain on Loew's 15-year reign as Germany coach.

Published: 30th June 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Germany's manager Joachim Loew embraces Germany's Thomas Mueller at the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Outgoing Germany head coach Joachim Loew admitted the 2-0 defeat to England in the last 16 of Euro 2020 was "hugely disappointing" after his side failed to take their chances.

Late goals by Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane at Wembley put England into the quarter-finals Tuesday and brought down the curtain on Loew's 15-year reign as Germany coach.

The visitors only had themselves to blame as Thomas Mueller missed a clear late chance, nine minutes from the end, when he fired wide with the goal at his mercy and England 1-0 up.

Loew said the Germans simply came off second best.

"It's a huge disappointment. The players are gutted. It's very quiet in the dressing room," said the 61-year-old, who steps down to be replaced by former assistant Hansi Flick.

"In games like this, it is crucial to convert all goal chances, which we didn't do, neither through Timo Werner nor Thomas Mueller.

"I don't blame anyone, normally Mueller would have put that away. It's unusual that he didn't, but these things happen.

"Many players are still young and I think many of them will be at the top of their game in 2024," he added, with Germany to host the next European Championship.

Midfielder Toni Kroos said the loss was a "very, very bitter" pill to swallow.

"We weren't effective enough and the 1-0 (when Sterling scored) changed everything, until then we had played a decent game.

"When you go out in the last 16, it's disappointing, even though we came through a difficult group."

Germany qualified from Group F alongside France and Portugal, but all three teams exited in the last 16.

Germany captain Manuel Neuer said England were more "greedy" in front of goal.

"The game was finely balanced, but England were more greedy in the situations where they scored their goals than we were," said Neuer.

"The disappointment is huge."

Neuer also paid tribute to the departing Loew, whose tenure brought the highs of the 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil and the lows of finishing last in their group four years later in Russia.

"Joachim Loew has shaped a great era. It's very sad that it ends like this for him."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joachim Loew Euro 2020 Thomas Mueller Raheem Sterling Harry Kane
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp