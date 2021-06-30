STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Everton hires former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez to replace Carlo Ancelotti

It will go down as a slightly controversial appointment given Benitez's close ties with Liverpool, which he managed from 2004-10 and led to the Champions League title in 2005.

Published: 30th June 2021 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Newcastle coach Rafael Benitez (File photo | AP)

Rafael Benitez (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LIVERPOOL: Rafa Benitez secured his latest return to the Premier League on Wednesday when he was hired as manager of Everton, the local rival of his longtime former club Liverpool.

Everton said Benitez signed a three-year contract.

The Spanish coach will take charge of his fourth English top-flight team -- after Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle -- and is back in work five months after leaving Chinese club Dalian Professional because of family reasons during the pandemic.

Everton turned to the 61-year-old Benitez following the unexpected departure this month of Carlo Ancelotti, who joined Real Madrid after 18 months at Goodison Park.

It will go down as a slightly controversial appointment given Benitez's close ties with Liverpool, which he managed from 2004-10 and led to the Champions League title in 2005.

His family has continued to live in Merseyside.

Benitez is an experienced, well-traveled and well-respected coach having also been in charge of leading teams like Real Madrid, Napoli, Inter Milan and Valencia.

He was especially popular at Newcastle, with whom he was relegated from the Premier League in 2016 and stayed to bring back into the lucrative top division the next season.

He ended up leaving after a breakdown in his relationship with owner Mike Ashley.

In Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, Benitez will have a boss who has been willing to spend much more money than Ashley and has ambitions of returning the club to the top of English soccer.

It will leave Goodison, the team's home since the 1890s, for a new 52,000-seat stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock potentially from 2024.

Benitez takes over a team that finished in 10th place last season and hasn't won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1995.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rafa Benitez Premier League Everton Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp