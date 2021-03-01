STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp expects Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota​ and Fabinho to be ready for Chelsea clash

Jurgen Klopp is hoping to have Fabinho and Alisson Becker available for the upcoming home clash against Chelsea.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker

SHEFFIELD: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping to have Fabinho and Alisson Becker available for the upcoming home clash against Chelsea.

Liverpool boss is also hopeful on Diogo Jota's chances of returning against the Blues.

Fabinho has resumed full training after a muscle injury had kept him out of Liverpool's last four outings, while Alisson was absent from the Reds' 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday evening on compassionate grounds following the passing of his father earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Jota had been set to be included in the squad for the first time since December 9 after a knee issue; however, the forward fell ill at the team hotel overnight and was ruled out of the contest.

"Alisson and Fabinho, I am pretty sure [they can play]," Klopp said after the win over Sheffield United.

"With Diogo, he was with us last night in the hotel, but he got sick overnight and we had to send him home. So it will depend how quickly he recovers, obviously. He wasn't in the squad, but he's trained with the team before [this week] and looked really good, like I said before. I think he will be available but I don't know," he added.

The defending Premier League champions are now at the sixth spot in the standings with 43 points from 26 games and the side is just one point behind fifth-placed Chelsea. The first-half between Liverpool and Sheffield United saw no goals being scored and the honours were level at the halfway mark.

