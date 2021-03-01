STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sergio Aguero important for us, want to help him: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola said that striker Sergio Aguero will have to earn his place in the starting XI despite being the club's highest goal-scorer.

Published: 01st March 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that striker Sergio Aguero will have to earn his place in the starting XI despite being the club's highest goal-scorer.

A combination of injuries and COVID-19 has restricted Aguero to 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

The 32-year-old made his first start in four months in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham United, which marked City's 20th straight victory in all competitions.

"He knows it. He knows it from day one, the guys who play deserve to play. From day one all my message is: 'What we did two hours ago is over.' It's not just for Sergio -- it's for everyone. I try to make fair decisions. Fair for one player is unfair for another one," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"Today was a real tough game for the three players upfront. It's good news he played 60 minutes and then the next game we need him, let's go. Sergio is so important for us. He scored the most important goal in this club's history. We want to help him -- he will do it," he added.

Manchester City is at the top of the Premier League standings with 62 points after 26 games, 12 points above rivals Manchester United.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pep Guardiola Manchester City Sergio Aguero EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp