STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Jadon Sancho fires Borussia Dortmund into German Cup semifinals

The first quarterfinal between Jahn Regensburg and Werder Bremen was called off Monday due to a number of coronavirus infections among the second-division team.

Published: 03rd March 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the German Soccer Cup quarter final match against Moenchengladbach. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Jadon Sancho scored to send Borussia Dortmund into the semifinals of the German Cup with a 1-0 win at Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

The game's buildup had been overshadowed by Gladbach coach Marco Rose’s move to Dortmund next season, but it was the 20-year-old Sancho who emerged as the main figure in a cagey quarterfinal.

Sancho made the breakthrough in the 66th minute on a counterattack after a Gladbach corner. Nico Schulz intercepted a Florian Neuhaus pass and played the ball forward through Erling Haaland and Marco Reus, who sent Sancho on his way. The England forward fired in off the left post.

Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, one of several players facing their former team, was sent off in injury time with his second yellow card for a dangerous lunge at Ramy Bensebaini, who was booked for his reaction. Dahoud will miss the semifinal.

Reus, the Dortmund captain, also previously played for Gladbach, as did substitutes Schulz and Thorgan Hazard, while Gladbach’s Matthias Ginter and Jonas Hofmann previously played for their opponents.

It was Gladbach’s fourth straight defeat across all competitions and it stretched to its winless run to six games – Rose’s worst stretch as a coach.

Both sides missed good chances to score. Marcus Thuram should have scored early for Gladbach before Reus replied with another wasted opportunity at the other end.

Dortmund suffered a blow in between with Raphaël Guerreiro going off injured. The Portuguese wing-back was lying down with his left shin-guard off after just three minutes played. Schulz came on in his place.

The next big chance fell to Haaland, but Nico Elvedi got back and somehow did enough to just put the young star off in the 36th.

Thuram had a goal ruled out for offside before the break, and Haaland had another ruled out through VAR after it. Replays showed the Norwegian caught Bensebaini, causing him to fall, before he swept in Reus’ cross.

More chances went untaken after Sancho scored.

Defender Stefan Lainer came closest for Gladbach when he fired just over with the final kick of the game.

The first quarterfinal between Jahn Regensburg and Werder Bremen was called off Monday due to a number of coronavirus infections among the second-division team.

Fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen was playing second-division Holstein Kiel and Leipzig was to host Wolfsburg in the other quarterfinals Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund German Cup
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp