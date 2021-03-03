STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester United manager Solskjaer promises 'responsible' transfer business

The Norwegian knows there remains work to do if they are to bring success back to the club but Covid-19 has changed the landscape.

Published: 03rd March 2021 09:40 AM

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United have to focus on realistic and responsible business as they target improvements to their squad during the coronavirus pandemic.

Next Monday marks a year to the day since Old Trafford last welcomed fans, with a full house roaring the hosts to a 2-0 derby victory against rivals Manchester City.

United have not beaten a traditional "big six" rival in the Premier League since and Solskjaer's second-placed side are already 15 points behind City with just 12 matches remaining.

The Norwegian knows there remains work to do if they are to bring success back to the club but Covid-19 has changed the landscape.

"We have to be realistic, we have to be responsible in the way we do our business both on and off the pitch," he said.

"There's improvements on the training ground, stadium. We just have to look at the whole picture.

"Where can we spend the money? And how much is there? It's just the real world now. It has changed."

Solskjaer said young players at the club's academy could be handed opportunities as a result of the changed circumstances.

"Of course, all clubs in the world are going through the same situation so it's no different for other clubs than for us," he said.

"I think there's just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football until this changes."

United left their transfer business until late last summer, with free agent Edinson Cavani arriving on deadline day on a contract until the end of the season with the option of a further year.

The 34-year-old striker's future remains unclear beyond the end of this campaign and talk about a long-term solution continues, with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford.

"I always say that Mason (Greenwood), Anthony (Martial), Edinson... when we can really get them really firing that means we're a very good team," he said.

"But we're always looking at better players, of course we are."
 

